PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi meets Arsene Wenger amid sporting director speculation

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly met with Arsene Wenger last week, amid growing rumours that the former Arsenal boss could secure a role in the French capital.
Wenger left Arsenal only last year after 22 years at the helm but is now enjoying some time off from football. But eight months down the line, the Frenchman recently has expressed his desire to football again very soon.
The French manager has reportedly as much as four offers in his table and apparently one of them is from PSG. Although the French side does not want Wenger in the coaching role, but willing to hand him the position of Sporting Director from Antero Henrique.
The rumours have ignited further after the Ligue 1 side's owner Al-Khelaifi recently hosted Wenger in his private box at the WTA Doha Tournament. Wenger was in Doha fulfilling his obligations to beIN SPORTS, as a pundit for the Champions League knockout rounds.
The details of the conversation between the pair are yet to be made public, however, their meeting has fuelled speculation Al-Khelaifi could be ready to make a change in the Parc des Prince's boardroom.
PSG currently have Antero Henrique as the Sporting director who has been at the club for one year only but he could be on the move after his execution in two transfer windows.
The grapevine is that the higher authority and newly appointed manager Thomas Tuchel is not happy with the way the Portuguese director handed transfer dealings so far thus a change of the position can well be on the cards in Summer.
According to an German outlet SID, Arsene Wenger will take over the role of sporting director soon. The French met with Nasser last week, this comes after growing tensions between Tuchel and Henrique over transfer decisions. The PSG owner wants to restructure the clubs transfer. pic.twitter.com/ttzYJep4WI— footballnews (@footynews34) February 21, 2019
Moreover, with PSG already under the radar of FFP the board wants an experienced face to deal with the situation who can have a clear idea of deals furthermore can restructure numerous aspects on and off the pitch -- notably the youth academy.
Wenger is currently leading the line of their desired targets however the former Arsenal is said to be still looking at coaching prospects at first. Although he is also open to the idea of taking a completely new challenge in his career.