Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG close in on signing Everton midfielder

By
PSG close in on signing Everton midfielder

Bengaluru, July 25: Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to latest reports.

The 29-year-old was targeted by Paris Saint-Germain in the January window and even reportedly handed in a transfer request in order to force through a move to Ligue 1. However, the deal broke down as PSG were unwilling to meet Everton’s asking price and the Premier League club were left with little time to sign a replacement.

However, now reports have suggested that the midfielder is still willing to move this Summer and instead of keeping the player, Everton could now look to ship him out for a substantial fee.

The Senegal international now could be available for around £28m plus bonus transfer fee. Although it is understood that personal terms have not been agreed yet but with the player looking to move on, it is not expected to pose a problem.

It is understood that he will be offered a four-year deal at Parc des Princes, and they look to close it by the end of the week so that the midfielder can go on holiday after being part of the Senegal squad that was defeated in the Africa Cup of Nations final last week.

Considering the French champions conclude the signing, he won't be part of PSG's tour of China for preseason but should arrive in the French capital just in time for the start of the new Championnat campaign.

The 29-year-old possesses plenty of Premier League experience since signing for Aston Villa in 2015 from French side Lille while he later moved to Everton a season later after the Villans were relegated and arguably has been one of the most consistent performers in the middle of the pitch.

His imminent addition to the squad will see a busy summer transfer window for PSG. The club have already signed Pablo Sarabia, Abdou Diallo and Ander Herrera.

More PSG News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 12:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue