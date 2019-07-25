PSG close in on signing Everton midfielder

Bengaluru, July 25: Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to latest reports.
The 29-year-old was targeted by Paris Saint-Germain in the January window and even reportedly handed in a transfer request in order to force through a move to Ligue 1. However, the deal broke down as PSG were unwilling to meet Everton’s asking price and the Premier League club were left with little time to sign a replacement.
However, now reports have suggested that the midfielder is still willing to move this Summer and instead of keeping the player, Everton could now look to ship him out for a substantial fee.
The Senegal international now could be available for around £28m plus bonus transfer fee. Although it is understood that personal terms have not been agreed yet but with the player looking to move on, it is not expected to pose a problem.
The guys @parisunited6 say that Idrissa Gueye to PSG on a 5-year contract is a done deal subject to medical checks. pic.twitter.com/NGVPMr0E8y— Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 24, 2019
It is understood that he will be offered a four-year deal at Parc des Princes, and they look to close it by the end of the week so that the midfielder can go on holiday after being part of the Senegal squad that was defeated in the Africa Cup of Nations final last week.
Considering the French champions conclude the signing, he won't be part of PSG's tour of China for preseason but should arrive in the French capital just in time for the start of the new Championnat campaign.
The 29-year-old possesses plenty of Premier League experience since signing for Aston Villa in 2015 from French side Lille while he later moved to Everton a season later after the Villans were relegated and arguably has been one of the most consistent performers in the middle of the pitch.
His imminent addition to the squad will see a busy summer transfer window for PSG. The club have already signed Pablo Sarabia, Abdou Diallo and Ander Herrera.