PSG join the hunt for Ajax wonderkids De Jong and De Ligt

Bengaluru, October 16: French Ligue 1 giants Parist Saint-Germain have stepped up their interest to sign Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

The pair is also wanted by Barcelona and Manchester United, but now the French giants are also keen to bolster their midfield and defence with the young duo.

De Ligt played all 90 minutes alongside Virgil van Dijk and De Jong 76 minutes as Holland beat Germany 3-0 in a result that rocked world football.

According to the Spanish media, Ajax will look to take advantage of a bidding war between Barcelona and PSG or if any other clubs look to get involved as it could drive up the prices further.

In particular, De Jong has caught the eye of Europe's top clubs and could be ready to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena in the summer to begin his pursuit of European football's top prizes.

Manchester United remain one of the clubs interested and are keen to bolster their midfield with another star name to play alongside Paul Pogba and add more creativity.

Barcelona signed Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich over the summer, but at 31, the Chilean is not a long-term prospect. Ernesto Valverde is looking to add some younger talent to Barcelona's midfield, making De Jong a prime target.

Another name who could fall into the mix is PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, whose contract runs out with PSG at the end of the season. It would create a gap in the Ligue 1 champions' midfield, that would need to be filled, hence De Jong has been looked at.

Ajax's director of football Marc Overmars has said that any sales in January are out of question, but a bidding war could be on. So, the Dutch club may change their tune once they receive a big amount.

Ajax have always given the world some amazing talents and the young duo could be their next big export out of the Netherlands.

    Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 12:32 [IST]
