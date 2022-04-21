Rumour Has It: Mbappe remains Real Madrid's primary target

London, April 21: Tic tac, tic tac, as it goes in the Spanish media. Real Madrid's courting of Kylian Mbappe has long avoided subtlety and discretion, but he remains their primary target.
The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has just about become the world's best footballer in the meantime, contributing an extraordinary 33 goals and 18 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this term.
A move to the Spanish capital at the end of the season remains a possibility, and reports suggest Real Madrid will go all out to make it happen.
TOP STORY – MBAPPE REMAINS MADRID'S PRIMARY TARGET
Real Madrid are confident they will sign Kylian Mbappe amid the increasing likelihood of Erling Haaland joining Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail.
With the end of the season and the subsequent expiration of the 23-year-old's contract nearing, Madrid and Mbappe have yet to sign a pre-contractual agreement as a means of not disrespecting PSG.
While the club are playing the waiting game, they remain confident for the sole fact a new deal with PSG has not yet been signed and confirmed.
Mbappe has reportedly remained the club's first preference despite interest in Haaland, who appears set to join Manchester City.
11 in 4 for our 7
No need to be good at maths to appreciate @KMbappepic.twitter.com/uHkfPkB4zL— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 20, 2022
ROUND-UP
– Anthony Martial appears set to return to Manchester United with Sevilla not interested in making his loan deal permanent, claims Fabrizio Romano.
– Dejan Kulusevski will join Tottenham from Juventus on a permanent basis despite another season left on his 18-month loan, reports the Evening Standard.
– According to Tuttosport, Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici has also identified Torino defensive pair Gleison Bremer and Wilfried Singo as potential targets.
– Real Madrid are also keen on signing Jude Bellingham but Borussia Dortmund are intent on keeping the 18-year-old and are prepared to increase his standing at the club, Bild is reporting.