Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mbappe ensures PSG make Ligue 1 history despite defeat

By Opta
Kylian Mbappe
Prolific champions Paris Saint-Germain at least ensured they took a record as they went down at Reims on Ligue 1's final day.

Paris Saint-Germain's title-winning Ligue 1 campaign ended with a 1-3 defeat at Reims, but they were still able to make history at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Kylian Mbappe's scrappy 59th-minute effort meant PSG became the first team to score in all of their 38 matches in France's top flight.

Thomas Tuchel's achieved the feat despite a late-season wobble that saw them win just three of their last nine top-flight fixtures.

Mbappe's strike saw the World Cup winner comfortably end 2018-19 as Ligue 1's top scorer, earning the honour for the first time in his career with 33 goals.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue