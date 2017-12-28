PSG open to transfer of Arsenal target Julian Draxler

Bengaluru, December 28: Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly sent a message to Arsenal that they are ready to accept an offer of around £40million for Julian Draxler in January.
As per the Sun, the North London side have been offered the Germany international in the January window by the French Club.
After the mega inclusion of Neymar and Mbappe in the Summer, it was believed that Draxler would find game time hard to come by, however to everyone's surprise manager Unai Emery has played him regularly in the team, sometimes ahead of Di Maria and Javier Pastore.
However, in the last few games, the Germany international has been demoted to the bench which has led to speculation that the player is now willing to move for more game time and with World Cup approaching, he does not want to take any risk.
Arsene Wenger has been a long-term admirer of the 24-year-old Germany playmaker and has been assessing potential options to replace contract rebels Ozil and Sanchez.
Earlier Manchester City had been touted as the next destination for the Chilean in the summer but eventually, the transfer talks broke down. Now as per reports, City are not willing to take the player who has only six months left in his contract and rather want to wait till next Summer to sign him as a free agent.
And with Sanchez's form dipping immensely this season, many fans are questioning the Chilean's commitment to the club and looking at this aspect a report has now claimed that the Gunners could also include Sanchez as a part of a deal for Draxler to lower the fee.
Arsenal are believed to be unwilling to let the player go on free and are thought to be open to offers upwards of £35million and are looking for a cash plus player deal for Draxler with PSG.
PSG have been looking to add the 29-year-old for last one year and if an offer like pops up, it will be interesting to see how they react ultimately.
Draxler joined the Ligue 1 giants last year in January from Wolfsburg for around £38 million, however, never succeeded in pinning down a regular starting place in the PSG side. He has played 39 matches in all for the French side and has scored 19 times.