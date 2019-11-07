Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG could be called Coca-Cola! - Platini claims Ligue 1 champions lack identity

By Liam Blackburn
Thomas Tuchel and Kylian Mbappe

Paris, November 7: Former UEFA president Michel Platini said Paris Saint-Germain "could be called Coca-Cola" as he questioned the Ligue 1 champions' identity in an outburst over wealth in modern football.

Platini served as the head of UEFA for eight years but was suspended and later banned from all football-related activity in 2015 after an ethics investigation found he received a "disloyal payment" in 2011.

The former Juventus and France midfielder's ban has now ended and he took aim at the money in today's game during an interview discussing the possibility of clubs having quotas to limit the number of foreign players in their teams.

"Today, you buy all the best players and you win," Platini told France Info.

"Everything is based on wealth - money kills a philosophy of football.

"When you are UEFA president, you want everyone to participate in your competitions, and that everyone has a chance to win them. It is a bit complicated at the moment."

Platini went further by citing the example of PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title in six of the past seven seasons having become one of the world's richest clubs when Qatar Sports Investment purchased the team in 2011.

Paris-born forward Kylian Mbappe was the league's top scorer in 2018-19, which was PSG's first season under former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel.

"The president is Qatari, the sports director (Leonardo) is Brazilian, the coach is German (Tuchel), there is a Frenchman on the team, (but) why is it called Paris Saint-Germain?" Platini added.

"There are 40,000 people, a lot of people who love the club. (But) it could be called Coca-Cola or anything."

More MICHEL PLATINI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATA 1 - 1 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue