Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG pip Chelsea to signing of Zenit midfielder Paredes

By Opta
Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes joins PSG
Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes joins PSG

Paris, January 29: Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Leandro Paredes, beating Chelsea to the signature of the Zenit midfielder.

Paredes was reportedly a top target for the Premier League side but he has instead opted to join the Ligue 1 leaders for a reported €45million.

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel had made clear his desire to add a midfielder in the January transfer window, with Lassana Diarra and Marco Verratti both injured.

Adrien Rabiot is also unavailable as the France international has been ruled out of selection contention due to his ongoing contract stand-off, resulting in Brazilian defenders Marquinhos and Dani Alves filling in as makeshift midfielders.

But Tuchel has now got his man as Paredes, who joined Zenit from Roma in 2017, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: CDA 0 - 1 RAY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue