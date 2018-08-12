PSG plan move for Barcelona star Dembele

Bengaluru, August 12: French champions Paris Saint-Germain have made a second approach for Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for the Frenchman, according to reports in Spain.
New PSG chief Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the Frenchman, 21, after working with him at Borussia Dortmund. He was the one who signed him at Signal Iduna Park and under him, he flourished as one of the best young players in the continent.
Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is desperately trying to secure a deal but the bitter relationship between the two clubs following Neymar's world record move last summer is proveing to be a stumbling block.
The report however adds that Adrien Rabiot, 23, is a target for Barcelona as they look to bolster their midfield and could be added as a sweetener to the deal.
Dembele has spoken glowingly of Tuchel in the past claiming he is one of the elite managers.
He said: "Thomas Tuchel is one of the three best coaches in the world for me along with Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola.
"The relationship that Tuchel has with his players is incredible. He is above all in this sense, there is no better one. He is the best".
Tuchel has been equally kind to Dembele, who has struggled at the Nou Camp since arriving in a £138million deal.
Barcelona want to try and get the best out of the World Cup-winning Frenchman but could relent if the right offer is made especially if long-term target Rabiot is used as a makeweight.
Dembele's addition will strengthen PSG to a great extent adding further firepower to their already superb attack comprising of talents like Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe.
Rabiot is a superb midfielder but has made his desire to leave PSG known in the past and if they can get Dembele in return for him, it would be a good deal for both parties.