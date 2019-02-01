Football

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi elected as ECA representative in UEFA Executive Committee

By
Nasser Al Khelaifi
PSG's Nasser Al Khelaifi takes over in the committee from AC Milan's Ivan Gazidis.

Bengaluru, February 1: Paris Saint-Germain's wealthy Qatari owner Nasser Al Khelaifi was elected to represent the European Clubs Association on UEFA's executive committee.

Al Khelaifi takes over the role from AC Milan's Ivan Gazidis, while Andrea Agnelli of Juventus leads the body of 232 member clubs.

The ECA has no voting powers at UEFA, but lobbies for clubs in their bids get a share of revenue from UEFA and FIFA events.

"I am deeply honoured to have been elected by my fellow ECA Executive Board members to join the UEFA Executive Committee," said Al Khelaifi.

"I look forward to working alongside members of the UEFA Executive Committee to enhance and develop European football, whilst ensuring that the interests of all the clubs are represented in the decision making process."

His election comes at a time when UEFA are investigating PSG over potential breaches in financial fair play regulations.

Al Khelaifi is a man who wears different hats. He heads the Qatar Tennis Federation as well as Doha-based beIN Sports television channel.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
