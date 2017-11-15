PSG star Lucas Moura available for a bargain in January

Paris, November 15: French giants Paris Saint-Germain shook the football world in the summer by changing the whole equation of the transfer market when they signed Neymar from Barcelona on a world record fee and also signed Kylian Mbappe on loan who will be signed permanently by them next summer.
However, the French giants are right now sweating to match the demands of UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations and are in need to recouping a whole of money which is why they are expected to make a few of their star players available in January.
The French giants have made winger Lucas Moura available for transfer in January for a bargain price of just €20million, according to reports in Spain.
The 25-year-old’s first team opportunities were limited since the arrival of Julian Draxler last winter, while the world-record signing of Neymar in the summer has pushed him even further down the pecking order to the extent that he hasn’t started a single game this season.
Both Liverpool and Arsenal have been credited with a strong interest in Lucas, who joined PSG for €40million in 2013 when he rejected the chance to sign for Manchester United, while last month Le10 Sport in France claimed the player had been offered to Chelsea.
PSG’s sporting director has, according to Sport, drawn up a list of players who will be put up for sale in January with Angel Di Maria, Javier Pastore and Hatem Ben Arfa having been deemed surplus to requirements.
The report also claims Lucas’ situation could change should Neymar demand his compatriot stay put until the summer with the former Barcelona star said to have made a similar plea upon joining his new club.
The Brazilian made a statemen on his situation last month. He said, “Now I eat by following rules. I don’t eat pizzas and barbecue food anymore, despite how much I miss them.
“But I am concentrating on improving my physical performance. Whatever the situation with the national team, that is Tite’s decision.
“I need to concentrate on improving at PSG. The season began in a difficult way for me, but my aim is to win back my starting place and the great moments that I had last year.”