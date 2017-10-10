PSG target Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea

Bengaluru, October 10: According to reports, French cash-rich club Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in the signature of Manchester United ace David de Gea.
According to reports, PSG are considering a making a move for the Spain international next summer as they want to build an all-star team that would compete on all fronts.
De Gea has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid the biggest admirers of the shot-stopper, who is considered as one of the best in the world
The 26-year-old nearly sealed a move to the Bernabeu two years ago but a faulty fax machine ruined his dream move to the Spanish capital.
Real Madrid still remain interested in the Manchester United keeper but will know that they will have to beat off competition from PSG who are neither short of money nor short of intent.
French news outlet Le10 Sport claim that the Paris outfit are looking to make De Gea their next big money acquisition along with Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho. Current keepers Kevin Trapp and Alphonse Areola have both failed to impress PSG chiefs with their performances.
Atletico Madrid stopper Jan Oblak has been considered as an alternative target if a deal for De Gea fails to materialise. Oblak’s current deal with Atletico has a €100million release clause, but PSG would not bulk at such a figure considering their spending last summer.
De Gea in comparison does not have a release clause included in his contract and PSG’s director of football Antero Henrique is said to have already talked to De Gea’s agent Jorge Mendes about the goalkeeper’s availability and monetary demands.
Manchester United are unlikely to entertain any offer for the Spaniard unless PSG offers an absurd amount which is a possibility as PSG are looking to leave no stones unturned to build their own Galactico.