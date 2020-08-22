Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Final 2020: Preview, Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

By
Champions League
The final between two of the modern giants of European football promises to be exciting.

Bengaluru, August 22: As Bayern Munich are set to take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League final in Lisbon, Portugal, sparks are bound to fly with much at stake in both the camps.

The match between the champions of Bundesliga and Ligue 1 to be held at Estadio da Luz stadium, begins on Sunday, August 23, 8pm local time (Monday, August 24, 12.30 am IST) and will be shown live on SONY TEN 2 SD/HD channels for the Indian audience, with live streaming available on SONY LIV.

In terms of footballing history, it is the French club who are the relative newcomers. For not only will this be the Qatar-owned PSG's first final in the competition, it comes 11 days after they celebrated only their 50th anniversary as a club.

Indeed, when Bayern won the first of their five European Cup titles in 1973, PSG were just three years old and plying their trade in the third tier of French football.

Qatar takeover

Qatar takeover

PSG started being able to attract big names, with Ronaldinho joining in 2001, but the key moment of change came 10 years later when Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), headed by wealthy businessman Nasser Al Khelaifi, took control of the club

The QSI began a huge investment in talent and top managers as they sought to create a superclub to match global brands such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Success hard to find

Success hard to find

Success in Europe has been harder to find however. For all the money spent, including a world record 222 million euros for Brazilian Neymar, PSG failed to get beyond the quarterfinals stage in the Champions League.

Wins over Italy's Atalanta and Germany's RB Leipzig have propelled Thomas Tuchel's side, powered by local hero Kylian Mbappe, to a place in club football's biggest game this time. And Sunday, could see a new chapter in PSG's football history.

Flick's tactics

Flick's tactics

On the other hand, Bayern's success in reaching the final of the Champions League has been built on a very distinct tactical approach but it is one that carries big risks against PSG, leaving coach Hansi Flick with a major dilemma.

Bayern play an aggressive pressing game, pinning back their opponents, maintaining pressure on their defence and making it difficult for them to move the ball through the midfield.

Lewandowski the star

Lewandowski the star

The Bayern approach shows the increasing irrelevance of describing tactical approaches via numerical formations with Robert Lewandowski being their only striker. The only problem with this approach is that it only works if Bayern's defence plays a very high-line and compresses the game.

All said and done, a cracker of a contest is on the cards between two of the modern giants of the European football.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 12:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More