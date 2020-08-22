PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Final 2020: Preview, Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

Qatar takeover
PSG started being able to attract big names, with Ronaldinho joining in 2001, but the key moment of change came 10 years later when Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), headed by wealthy businessman Nasser Al Khelaifi, took control of the club
The QSI began a huge investment in talent and top managers as they sought to create a superclub to match global brands such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Success hard to find
Success in Europe has been harder to find however. For all the money spent, including a world record 222 million euros for Brazilian Neymar, PSG failed to get beyond the quarterfinals stage in the Champions League.
Wins over Italy's Atalanta and Germany's RB Leipzig have propelled Thomas Tuchel's side, powered by local hero Kylian Mbappe, to a place in club football's biggest game this time. And Sunday, could see a new chapter in PSG's football history.
Flick's tactics
On the other hand, Bayern's success in reaching the final of the Champions League has been built on a very distinct tactical approach but it is one that carries big risks against PSG, leaving coach Hansi Flick with a major dilemma.
Bayern play an aggressive pressing game, pinning back their opponents, maintaining pressure on their defence and making it difficult for them to move the ball through the midfield.
Lewandowski the star
The Bayern approach shows the increasing irrelevance of describing tactical approaches via numerical formations with Robert Lewandowski being their only striker. The only problem with this approach is that it only works if Bayern's defence plays a very high-line and compresses the game.
All said and done, a cracker of a contest is on the cards between two of the modern giants of the European football.