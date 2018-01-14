PSG want Chelsea star Kante in the summer

Paris, January 14: Cash-rich French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing up a move for Chelsea star midfielder N'Golo Kante in the summer.
The Frenchman has twice been voted the best player in the Premier League and the Ligue 1 giants have taken note of the midfield dynamo.
And, French media house Le10sport are now reporting that PSG are readying a bid for the defensive midfielder.
The money-bags French club are said to be bitter about not getting Monaco's Fabinho in the summer.
And that is why they will now turn their attentions to Kante to help out Thiago Motta in the middle of the park.
Kante is also reportedly seen as the successor to Motta when he leaves the club.
However the report does suggest that PSG may have big decisions to make in the summer in strengthening elsewhere.
They are said to be looking for a new left-back and replacements for players like Angel di Maria and Lucas Moura who are linked with exits from the club.
They will also sign Kylian Mbappe permanently in the summer following his one-year loan at Parc des Princes and that would require a huge fee as well.
Kante, regarded as one of the best players in the world in the middle of the park, would not be an easy deal.
Chelsea are likely to demand a huge cash for the Frenchman and PSG will face the risk of being in trouble with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations in the case.
The former Leicester man has been named PFA Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year and is only getting better and better.
PSG are looking to make a star-studded side with the likes of Naymar, Cavani, Mbappe, Verratti and many more and the signing of Kante will surely provide them a huge boost both on and off the pitch.