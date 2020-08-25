Football
PSV sign Leipzig's Mvogo on two-year loan

By Dom Farrell

Amsterdam, August 25: RB Leipzig goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo has joined PSV on a two-year loan deal, the Eredivisie club have confirmed.

Mvogo, 26, has made 19 appearances for Leipzig since joining from Young Boys in 2017.

The twice-capped Switzerland international has also signed a contract extension running until 2023 with his parent club.

Mvogo was an unused substitute for the majority of Leipzig's run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, serving as understudy to Peter Gulacsi. He played once from the start during the 2-2 group stage draw against Benfica.

PSV sporting director John de Jong explained signing Mvogo was motivated in part by regular number one, Netherlands international Jeroen Zoet, expressing a desire to leave.

"We have already promised to be co-operative with Jeroen Zoet when opportunity knocks for him," he said.

"He has told us he fancies a foreign adventure and we respect his choice."

Story first published: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
