Qatar 2022: Four facts about Education City Stadium

By
Qatar 2022
Like diamonds, the stadium's design represents quality, durability and resilience. Images: SC Media

Bengaluru, June 17: FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar recently unveiled the third venue -- Education City Stadium -- for the quadrennial extravaganza which is going to be held in the Middle East and Arab world for the first time.

Known as 'Diamond in the Desert', the 40,000-seater located in Qatar's education, research and innovation hub, will host matches up to the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup which will be held from November 21 to December 18.

In the wake of strict health measures in force due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) -- the local organising committee responsible of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup -- announced the unveiling of the stadium through a digital show.

SC officials later admitted that were consulting with the Premier League and Bundesliga to learn about how they are dealing with the pandemic and have ensured that all the Qatar 2022 World Cup stadiums will comply with post COVID-19 health norms.

With SC Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at four salient features of the Education City Stadium.

Diamond in the Desert

Diamond in the Desert

The facade of the stadium features triangles that form complex, diamond-like geometrical patterns which appear to change colour with the sun's movement across the sky.

Like diamonds, the stadium's design represents quality, durability and resilience - and will become something to be treasured, both for the memories it holds and its future value to the country.

40,000 seating capacity

40,000 seating capacity

During Qatar 2022, the stadium is set to host matches up to the quarterfinals stage. The stadium's seating capacity during the tournament will be 40,000.

After Qatar 2022, the capacity will be reduced to 20,000 following the removal of the modular upper tier. The excess seats will be donated to countries which lack sporting infrastructure - meaning the legacy of Qatar 2022 will be felt far and wide.

Education hub

Education hub

Education City is the home of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF). Situated within Education City are leading universities, along with research and development institutions.

As well as hosting matches during Qatar 2022, the stadium will provide sporting facilities for the entire QF community, including faculty and students. Parts of the stadium will be turned into classrooms and event spaces for QF schools and universities after the tournament.

Sustainability rating

Sustainability rating

The stadium achieved a five star rating under the Global Sustainability Assessment System for its design and build. Its range of sustainability features include direct access to public transport, low toxicity indoor materials and LED sports lighting.

In addition, 85 per cent of building materials were regionally sourced, while 29 per cent were generated from recycled materials. The stadium also boasts carbon dioxide sensors for high occupant density spaces to ensure ventilation and indoor air quality, and a water efficient irrigation design to minimise landscape water consumption.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 8:45 [IST]
