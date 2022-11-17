Qatar 2022: Japan team preview, predicted squad and line-up for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 17: At Qatar 2022, Japan will be heading to their seventh straight FIFA World Cup finals which means that they have rightfully established themselves as a regular in the quadrennial extravaganza.
They did exceptionally well last time around at Russia 2018 as they were just moments away from reaching quarterfinals.
They have a significantly stronger side this time out and have a lot more stability with manager Hajime Moriyasu being in charge of the Samurai Blues for four years already.
At Russia 2018, Japan became the first Asian team to beat a side from South America as they beat Colombia and advanced from the group stage, but they lost out to Belgium in the Round-of-16 - the third time they have been eliminated at that stage.
Japan usually play a 4-2-3-1 system and while they like to play an attacking game, they are likely to deploy a counter-attacking system in the World Cup given the group they are in.
PREDICTED XI
Schmidt; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nakayama; Endo, Morita; Minamino, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda.
KEY PLAYERS
Daichi Kamada, Takumi Minamino, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Takefusa Kubo will be the players to watch out for in the World Cup.