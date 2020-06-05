Qatar 2022: Third World Cup Stadium is ready

Bengaluru/Doha, June 5: The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) -- the local organising committee responsible of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup -- have confirmed that the third of the eight venues for the quadrennial extravaganza is ready.
The official announcement of the completion of the stadium at the Education City will be made on June 15.
The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18.
#Qatar announces completion of 3rd World Cup stadium, Education City. Symbolically important timing as comes exactly three years since start of Saudi/UAE-led blockade. #Qatar2022 #GulfCrisis #FIFA pic.twitter.com/WUvYcB31JG— David Harding (@DM_Harding) June 4, 2020
It may be recalled that in a break from tradition, the tournament was pushed back to a winter window because of the scorching summer temperatures in the Middle East country.
Qatar is building only eight stadiums for the one-month tournament and are promising to deliver the completed venues two years before the kick off.
Work on Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums and mega-projects linked to the tournament has continued despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Qatar presses on with World Cup projects despite coronavirus
The Khalifa International Stadium was the first tournament venue to open following an extensive renovation in 2017. It hosted the prestigious season-ending Emir's Cup final featuring Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, the player-turned coach of Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd.
Al Janoub Stadium was the first venue to be built from scratch when it opened in May, 2019.
Work is also going on at frenetic pace at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, which is primarily being made primarily from shipping containers.
Ras Abu Aboud World Cup stadium built from shipping containers is getting ready
An SC statement said that two more stadiums are set to be completed by the end of 2020 -- Al Bayt and Al Rayyan.
"The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy remains on track to deliver all eight stadiums for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 well ahead of schedule," the SC statement said.
The SC said that the remaining venues -- Lusail Stadium, Al Thumama -- will also be delivered well in advance of the tournament, which is going to be the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East and the entire Arab World.
Completed Venues
1. Khalifa International Stadium
2. Al Janoub Stadium
3. Education City Stadium
Work in Progress
4. Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
5. Al Bayt Stadium
6. Al Rayyan Stadium
7. Al Thumama Stadium
8. Lusail Stadium