Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Qatar 2022 World Cup: 500-day countdown begins

By
Qatar 2022
The Qatar 2022 World Cup will be a 28-day affair.

Bengaluru, July 11: FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar marked the 500-day countdown to the 2022 edition on July 10.

In a break from tradition, the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in winter instead of the traditional summer window due to the scorching temperatures in the region during that time.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will begin on November 21 and finish on December 18, the Qatar National Day and the 28-day affair will be the shortest in te FIFA-tournament history.

Cash vs. Covid: UEFA pressuring host countries to flout restrictions? | Oneindia News

Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al Khater spoke of their pride at bringing the ultimate showpiece event of world football to the Gulf/Arab region.

Moment of pride

Moment of pride

"Five hundred days to go means we're getting very close," said Al Khater.

"It brings the world together, it brings the Arab world together, it's a moment of pride in the history of this part of the world," he added.

Eight stadiums

Eight stadiums

Qatar is building only eight stadiums for the 28-day affair, which is going to to be the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East and entire Arab world.

Four stadiums -- Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Education City and Al Rayyan-- are already complete and safely hosted many matches in 2020 in spite of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Diamond in the Desert

Diamond in the Desert

The Education City Stadium, which was unveiled last year is one of the major attractions of the eight venues.

Like diamonds, the stadium's design represents quality, durability and resilience. Known as 'Diamond in the Desert', the 40,000-seater located in Qatar's education, research and innovation hub, will host matches up to the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Breaking stereotypes

Breaking stereotypes

Qatar is preparing to welcome more than a million fans for the greatest single-sport event on earth, with its infrastructure projects having reached 95 per cent completion.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had recently said that the tournament had massive potential to break down cultural stereotypes and bring people together through football.

Comments

MORE QATAR 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

European Championship Prediction
VS
Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 17:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 10, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments