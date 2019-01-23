Football

Qatar can win Asian Cup, says Sanchez

By Opta
Qatar

Abu Dhabi, January 23: Qatar can win the Asian Cup for the first time, according to coach Felix Sanchez.

The 2022 World Cup hosts booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 defeat of Iraq on Tuesday.

Bassam Al Rawi's free-kick midway through the second half was enough to give Qatar a tight win at Al Nahyan Stadium.

Qatar will now go on to meet South Korea in the last eight after winning their first Asian Cup knockout match, with that game set to be played on Friday (January 25).

And although Sanchez's side will be the underdogs, he has full faith in his side's chances of making more Asian Cup history.

"We were patient, we had to adapt," Sanchez said after Al Rawi's second free-kick goal of the tournament downed Iraq.

"Once you reach this stage you want to win the tournament - and our players have shown they are capable."

Earlier on Tuesday, South Korea needed an extra-time strike from Kim Jin-su to edge a 2-1 win against Bahrain.

Star player Son Heung-min and coach Paulo Bento were both critical of Korea's display, with the 2015 finalists unable to produce their best football.

"It was a tough game," said Korea captain Son. "It's all about attitude as well.

"And I'm a bit unhappy with our performance - I think we're better than that."

Bento, meanwhile, called on Korea to make sure they use possession more carefully when they come up against Qatar, who are yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

"We made a lot of simple mistakes," he told a news conference.

"When we lose the ball easily without any pressure from the opponent, of course the game becomes harder."

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
