Football Jarell Quansah Explains His Liverpool Exit Due To Lack Of Game Time Jarell Quansah has left Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen seeking more game time. The defender emphasises the importance of playing regularly at this stage of his career. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

Jarell Quansah has shared insights into his move from Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen. He revealed that limited playing time under Arne Slot influenced his decision to transfer during the summer. The 22-year-old defender, a product of Liverpool's academy, had only four Premier League starts last season despite making 58 senior appearances.

Quansah's career took a significant turn when he joined Leverkusen for £35 million in July. Since then, he has played in all nine of their competitive matches this season. "Being able to do that has been so good for my career," he said. At this stage, nearing 23 years old, he believes accumulating hundreds of games is crucial for his development.

Despite being called up five times by Gareth Southgate, Lee Carsley, and Thomas Tuchel, Quansah is yet to make his debut for the senior England team. "It's not a strange feeling, I'm really delighted to be here," he expressed. He values the chance to learn from more experienced players and hopes to earn a cap for England soon.

The centre-back was instrumental in England's Under-21 European Championship victory last summer. However, at Liverpool, after being substituted at half-time in Arne Slot's first competitive match for tactical reasons, Quansah didn't start another league game until December.

England is set to play Wales in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday before travelling to Latvia for a World Cup qualifier next week. Quansah remains optimistic about his future with the national team and appreciates the honour of being called up. "It's always about learning from the senior players who have more caps than I do," he noted.

Reflecting on his decision to move abroad, Quansah stated that it was essential for his growth as a player. "I think overall that's why the decision was made and why I thought going abroad was best for me," he explained. His focus remains on gaining experience and achieving personal milestones in his football career.