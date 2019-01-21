Football

Queiroz remains coy about Colombia job after AFC Asian Cup

By
Carlos Queiroz
Carlos Queiroz may become Colombia coach

Bengaluru, January 21: Though Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has reportedly been approached by the Colombian national team to take up the top job after the ongoing AFC Asian Cup, he remained coy about the offer.

The 65-year-old guided Team Melli into the last-eight of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE after they beat Oman 2-0 in the pre-quarterfinals.

However, the grapevine is that the Portuguese taskmaster, who once assisted Sir Alex Ferguson and has managed his national team as well as current UEAF Champions League winners Real Madrid, may not stay on as coach of Iran as he has not been offered extension with his current four-year contract set to expire soon.

Queiroz himself confirmed that he was approached for the Colombia job, though he remained coy on asked whether he would take it up.

"There's no doubt that Colombia expressed its interest and confidence in me," Queiroz was quoted as saying by AFP news agency.

"It is an unbelievable national team with fantastic players and a very high FIFA ranking (12) - it's prestigious, an honour and something that makes me very proud.

"But at the moment my responsibility is with Iran," added Queiroz, who almost steered Iran to the knockout stages of last year's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"After the AFC Asian Cup I will take into consideration for sure Colombia's invitation."

Despite Team Melli's strong World Cup showing, Iranian football authorities opted not to offer him a new four-year contract - a decision that stung the former Portugal coach.

"I was a little bit surprised to be honest," he admitted.

"These circumstances weren't created by me - it was the decision of the federation.

"Coaches have their futures in the hands of presidents," shrugged Queiroz.

"They want to move in another direction and for sure I will find another solution too."

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 14:56 [IST]
