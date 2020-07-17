Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Setien unsure if he will still be Barcelona coach next month

By Dejan Kalinic

Barcelona, July 17: Quique Setien admitted he was unsure if he would still be in charge of Barcelona for the Champions League next month.

Barcelona slumped to a 2-1 loss to Osasuna on Thursday (July 16) as Real Madrid clinched their 34th league title.

Lionel Messi said Barca needed to be self-critical and they are due to face Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, having drawn 1-1 in Italy.

Asked if he would be in the dugout for the delayed return fixture with Gennaro Gattuso's men, Setien replied: "I hope so, but I don't know.

Messi: Barcelona will lose against Napoli if changes are not made

"I agree with Messi on some things, with self-criticism."

While Setien still believes in Barca's chances in the Champions League, he said his future was out of his hands.

"I am the most responsible. I am empowered and energised, of course," he said.

"I am convinced that we are going to be a different team, with a full mental attitude and that we will face the Champions League with the maximum guarantees.

"Until then I can control, the rest I can't control it. I've already lived through these situations."

Since the La Liga season resumed last month, Barcelona have won just six of 10 games, while Madrid have won all 10 of their matches.

Setien believes Barca have lacked the luck of their rivals, saying: "They have won 10 out of 10 and we have left points.

Real Madrid clinch record-extending 34th La Liga title

"Many of those games in which we left points, we deserved them. For example, against Atletico [Madrid] it was a fair draw.

"We have not had the fortune that you have when you win something, that you put everything in, as has happened to our rival. There is no need to apologise, it is simply the facts."

More QUIQUE SETIEN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Real Madrid clinch La Kiga title
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 9:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue