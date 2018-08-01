Rabiot commits future to PSG amid Manchester United interest

Bengaluru, August 1: PSG central midfielder Adrien Rabiot is set to snub the chance of joining Manchester United by signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions, according to reports.
ESPN claim that the French midfielder, 23, has been won over by newly-appointed PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.
The French midfield maestro has just one year left on his current deal at Parc des Princes and has been keeping his options open.
But Tuchel has showed his faith in Rabiot by making him captain for all three of their International Champions Cup matches.
The ESPN report claims that Rabiot and his mother Veronique, who is also his agent, are due to meet PSG officials next week for talks over his future.
And Rabiot is said to be poised for a pay rise, with any agreement scuppering any hope Manchester United and Barcelona had of signing the six-cap French star.
Rabiot was only placed on France's stand-by list for the World Cup and withdrew from it to the fury of boss Didier Deschamps.
Chelsea have moved to keep N'Golo Kante away from PSG's clutches by reportedly offering him a new £290,000-a-week contract.
PSG made Kante, 27, a top transfer target at the start of the summer.
And his stock only rose after a string of brilliant displays on the way to France becoming world champions for a second time.
Kante would roughly double his wages in a deal that would see him earn almost £75million over the next four years.
Just a few days ago, Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has put the onus on midfielder Adrien Rabiot to sort out his own future.
The player has been closely linked with a move to LaLiga champions Barcelona this summer.
When quizzed on what is next for the Frenchman, Tuchel firmly placed the ball in Rabiot's court.
"As I said in Munich, his talent is obvious as is his potential and I don't think we have seen the best of him yet," he said at a press conference in Singapore.
"I think he can still get better and there are still steps for him to take so I'm convinced that he can reach a new level at this club.
"For me, it is very important to have players who came through at a club but he has a complicated contract situation .
"In that type of situation, it is the player who has to decide. He has to show his commitment.
"My opinion in all of this is clear and he knows it, but the decision depends on him."