Race is On: Manchester United battle Real Madrid for Neymar

Kolkata, May 14: Ending the season placed second in the Premier League with their highest points tally and position in almost five years, Manchester United are willing to take the extra step for their total resurrection.
Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to offload some prime players to make way for Brazilian star Neymar into the Premier League.
Recent reports had suggested that Real Madrid are the only side who are willing to match the reported €260mn transfer fees for Neymar from Paris-Saint Germain.
However, it has now surfaced that United are willing to put in the same amount and convince Neymar’s father to send his son to Premier League and help the Red Devils regain their glory days.
The striker would cost in excess of €260m but United have made it clear they will pay a world-record fee and match his £30m-a-year wages to bring him to Old Trafford.
Madrid believe they are frontrunners to sign the 26-year-old, who shocked the football world by agreeing to join PSG from Barcelona last summer for a staggering €222m.
But United’s hopes lie with Neymar Santos senior with whom they have a working relationship. He is a United fan and would love his son to play for the club one day. Rumors also suggest Neymar has already expressed his desire to move away from the French capital along with Neymar Sr asking his agent to sort out a potential consecutive world record deal for his son.
Alternatively, there are some who suggest that this move is merely a gimmick to increase the transfer tension in the market and one that could also raise the financial stakes for the player, for which Real Madrid could be challenged by UEFA on grounds of financial fair play.
