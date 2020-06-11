Football
Racism hurtful, it's due to ignorance: Sunil Chhetri

By Pti

New Delhi, June 11: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said racism is rooted in ignorance as he offered his views on the raging issue that has triggered violent protests across the world following African-American George Floyd's death in the US.

Asked about his thoughts on incidents of racism, Chhetri said, "It hurts me like anyone else. It is bad. But most of the time, it is due to ignorance, it is because of not knowing.

"If you catch a person who is talking about these things (racist remarks) you will find he is ignorant and not knowing the things," Chhetri said during a Live Chat on Indian football team Facebook page.

"You are looking down on somebody on the basis of colour or caste or religion, it does not make any sense. There is no logic or truth in that, it should not be done," he added.

Several international cricketers like the West Indies duo of former World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy and star batsman Chris Gayle have come forward and alleged racial abuse after Floyd's death at the hands of a white police officer.

Sammy, while commenting on the protests, had spoken about being called 'Kalu' -- a derogatory word to describe black people -- while playing in the Indian Premier League.

Chhetri said said if more people are made aware and educated about the issue, the incidents of abuse will also go down.

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 21:08 [IST]
