Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Falcao set for Galatasaray as Turkish giants reveal discussions

By Opta
Radamel Falcao

Monaco, September 1: Radamel Falcao is set to join Galatasaray after the Turkish giants revealed talks are underway to sign the veteran striker from Monaco.

Falcao, who is yet to feature for Monaco this season due to an ankle injury, has been linked to Galatasaray throughout the transfer window.

The 33-year-old is now poised to swap Monaco for Istanbul after Galatasaray announced they have started negotiations over the transfer of the Colombian.

"Negotiations have started with the footballer and club AS Monaco on the transfer of Radamel Falcao to our club," Galatasaray's statement read on Saturday.

Falcao – contracted until 2020 – has called Monaco home since arriving from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in 2013.

The Colombia international helped Monaco to Ligue 1 glory in 2016-17, while he has scored more than 80 goals across all competitions for the French club.

Falcao, who spent time away on loan at Manchester United and Chelsea in 2014-15 and 2015-16, scored 16 goals for Monaco last season.

More RADAMEL FALCAO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The Jasprit Bumrah showtime
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue