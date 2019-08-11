Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Benitez moved to China for money, says Newcastle managing director

By Opta
Rafael Benitez

Newcastle, August 11: Rafael Benitez moved to China "for money" despite Newcastle United going above and beyond to retain his services, according to the club's managing director.

Lee Charnley, who has held his position since April 2014, described Benitez's motivations as "clear" after the Spaniard left St James' Park following the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

The popular former Liverpool boss took charge at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang the day after claiming "those at the top" did not share his vision for Newcastle.

Magpies owner Mike Ashley accused Benitez of making unrealistic wage demands and went on to name ex-Sunderland manager Steve Bruce as his replacement, an appointment met with a degree of dissatisfaction on Tyneside.

"We understand and expected the disappointment that Rafa's departure caused," Charnley wrote in Newcastle's matchday programme ahead of Sunday's game against Arsenal.

"We strongly believe we went beyond what could reasonably be asked in order to keep him. But let's be clear, he moved to China for money.

"The offer he received was too tempting. We understand that and there is nothing wrong with that. It was not something we could compete against. We wish him well for the future and thank him for all he achieved."

Making another apparent dig at Benitez, Charnley added: "What we have now in Steve Bruce is someone who genuinely cares."

Benitez, who made clear his frustration with what he perceived to be a lack of ambition at the club, used his official website to offer a message of support to Newcastle on Sunday, writing: "At the start of the Premier League season, I would like to wish Steve Bruce, all the players and the fans good luck."

Arsenal's visit in the Premier League marks Bruce's first competitive match in charge of Newcastle. The 58-year-old left his post at Sheffield Wednesday to take up the position.

More RAFAEL BENITEZ News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NIC 2 - 1 AMI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue