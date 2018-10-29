Rafael Benitez targeted by Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG

Beijing, Oct 29: Rafael Benitez has been offered a £10million-a-year escape route from Newcastle by Chinese Super League giants Shanghai SIPG as questions over his future continue.
The Newcastle boss guided the Toons to a surprise top half finish last season but has struggled so far this year with the Magpies still searching their first win after playing a goalless draw against Southampton on Saturday (October 27).
And with Rafa Benitez's side sitting 19th in the Premier League table, level on points with bottom club Huddersfield Town, there are growing tensions that the former Liverpool man could move away from the club, especially after openly recognised dispute with owner Mike Ashley, who restrained budget building the squad.
Moreover, with the former Real Madrid boss out of contract next summer and remained coy lately regarding his future, some of the reports have claimed that he is being chased by Chinese Super League squad, especially Shanghai SIPG.
The Chinese side are reportedly pushing for a move for the manager in next summer and even ready to double his £5.5m-a-year salary with a three-year deal if he decides to cash in and walks away from the struggling north-east giants.
The Chinese giants boast an impressive squad with the likes of Brazilain attacker Hulk and Oscar are currently being managed by Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira.
But as per reports, he is under pressure and the management now wants a change in Summer as they prepare to wait for Benitez in the summer.
However, it is not the first time that the Spanish manager has been approached by the Chinese side. He was contacted two seasons ago after Newcastle had been relegated from the Premier League. However, back then Benitez decided to continue at St. James Park and eventually guided the Magpies back into the big-time in the first attempt.