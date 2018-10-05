Ramsey can play in any league, says Giggs

Kolkata, October 6: Wales boss Ryan Giggs said Aaron Ramsey would perfectly fit in to any top flight league football and should not fear to leaving Arsenal amidst his contract breakdown.
Ramsey is currently on his last year of contract at Arsenal, but the London club is reportedly interested in giving him a new deal at Emirates.
But the offer is now apparently off the table as it is believed that new coach Unai Emery is not totally convinced about giving an extension to the Wales international.
The Gunners are struggling with a high wage bill after giving Mesut Ozil a deal worth around £350,000-a-week and as per many, it can be another reason behind the contract breakdown.
Aaron Ramsey's agency and an Arsenal fan exchanged these messages on Twitter. (Source: @GrimandiTweets) pic.twitter.com/h7qCZnjflD— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 3, 2018
The grapevine is that Ramsey is set to leave Arsenal in January with him being linked to Premier League clubs -- Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United -- while the likes of Real Madrid and AC Milan are also said to be in the mix.
#AFC | Ornstein has spoken. Aaron Ramsey looks set to leave the club by the end of the season. https://t.co/FxulFZCSyU— The Chronicles of a Gooner (@chronicles_afc) September 27, 2018
Although Ramsey’s agency recently confirmed the club will not let the midfielder leave in January, his Wales boss Giggs opined that the midfielder should leave.
Ramsey was recently called up by Giggs to the Wales squad for their upcoming games with Spain and the Republic of Ireland.
The former Manchester United star spoke about Ramsey’s future and claimed the 27-year-old certainly has it in him to excel anywhere.
Asked if he would flourish in La Liga, Giggs said: "He’s a good player so he suits any league. He can play anywhere.
“My advice would be to concentrate on his career with Arsenal and when he comes away with us."
Ramsey played eight matches so far this season, assisting twice but missed Arsenal's Europa League trip to Qarabag to stay in London with his wife, who is expecting.
However, he is expected to feature in the weekend Premier League game against Fulham.