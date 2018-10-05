Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ramsey can play in any league, says Giggs

By
Aaron Ramsey
Wales boss Ryan Giggs is in awe of Aaron Ramsey

Kolkata, October 6: Wales boss Ryan Giggs said Aaron Ramsey would perfectly fit in to any top flight league football and should not fear to leaving Arsenal amidst his contract breakdown.

Ramsey is currently on his last year of contract at Arsenal, but the London club is reportedly interested in giving him a new deal at Emirates.

But the offer is now apparently off the table as it is believed that new coach Unai Emery is not totally convinced about giving an extension to the Wales international.

The Gunners are struggling with a high wage bill after giving Mesut Ozil a deal worth around £350,000-a-week and as per many, it can be another reason behind the contract breakdown.

The grapevine is that Ramsey is set to leave Arsenal in January with him being linked to Premier League clubs -- Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United -- while the likes of Real Madrid and AC Milan are also said to be in the mix.

Although Ramsey’s agency recently confirmed the club will not let the midfielder leave in January, his Wales boss Giggs opined that the midfielder should leave.

Ramsey was recently called up by Giggs to the Wales squad for their upcoming games with Spain and the Republic of Ireland.

The former Manchester United star spoke about Ramsey’s future and claimed the 27-year-old certainly has it in him to excel anywhere.

Asked if he would flourish in La Liga, Giggs said: "He’s a good player so he suits any league. He can play anywhere.

“My advice would be to concentrate on his career with Arsenal and when he comes away with us."

Ramsey played eight matches so far this season, assisting twice but missed Arsenal's Europa League trip to Qarabag to stay in London with his wife, who is expecting.

However, he is expected to feature in the weekend Premier League game against Fulham.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue