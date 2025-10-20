Arteta Confident Arsenal Can Go All The Way This Season Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

Football Rangers Appoint Danny Rohl As Head Coach After Russell Martin's Departure Rangers Football Club has appointed Danny Rohl as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal, succeeding Russell Martin. Rohl aims to improve the team's performance in the Scottish Premiership following a difficult start to the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Rangers have appointed Danny Rohl as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract. This decision follows the dismissal of Russell Martin, who was let go on October 5 after a challenging 123-day tenure. During his time, Martin managed only one Scottish Premiership win and saw the team exit the Champions League with a 9-1 aggregate loss to Club Brugge.

Rohl's appointment concludes a two-week search for a new manager. During this period, former head coach Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat reportedly declined the opportunity to lead the team. Initially linked with Rangers earlier in their search, Rohl had withdrawn from consideration before eventually signing his contract.

Rohl expressed his excitement about joining Rangers, stating, "It is a huge privilege at an incredible club, recognised around the world." He acknowledged the team's challenging start to the season but emphasised that there is still much to achieve. Rohl is determined to meet fans' expectations by delivering results promptly.

Rohl's previous managerial experience was with Sheffield Wednesday from October 2023 to June 2025. During his tenure, he managed 81 matches in the Championship, achieving an average of 1.3 points per game. He secured victories in 30 matches (D18 L33), resulting in a win rate of 37%, and successfully avoided relegation twice.

Currently sitting sixth in the Scottish Premiership after eight games, Rangers are trailing leaders Hearts by 13 points. Rohl's first match as head coach will be against Brann in the Europa League on Thursday. He understands that trust must be earned and aims to instil confidence in supporters through performance on the pitch.

"I know it has been a difficult start to the season," Rohl stated. "The expectations here are clear. The fans want to see results now—my mentality and experience is to think in exactly the same way." He emphasised that there is no time to waste and that they will begin work immediately.

Rangers fans eagerly anticipate seeing how Rohl's leadership will impact their team's performance this season. His focus on immediate results aligns with supporters' desires for success on the field.