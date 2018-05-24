Rangers keen on signing Liverpool’s Woodburn on loan

Bengaluru, May 24: Scottish giants Rangers are keen on a loan move for Liverpool’s Welsh wonderkid Ben Woodburn, according to reports in England and Scotland. The Daily Express claims the 18-year-old wonderkid is on Gerrard’s list of transfer targets as he prepares to officially take over at Ibrox from June 1.
The former Liverpool skipper is also said to be interested in Reds winger Ryan Kent, 21, who had loan spells at Freiburg and Bristol City last season.
Reports earlier this week claimed that Anfield starlet Harry Wilson was also on Gerrard’s radar but the deal is probably dead as Wilson is likely to feature for the first-team of Liverpool next season. The winger is also fancied by Huddersfield, Aston Villa and Leeds.
Rangers are in European action during the summer but Wilson may be needed by Klopp for pre-season tour duty. The Light Blues have already signed Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor on free transfers, while loan winger Jamie Murphy joined on a permanent deal from Brighton.
It’s set to be a busy summer of ins and outs at Rangers following the appointment of Gerrard. Rangers skipper Lee Wallace’s future remains up in the air while James Tavernier, Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos have been linked with moves away from the club.
Andy Halliday, a target for Hibernian, has already been told he doesn’t have a future under Gerrard and Eduardo Herrera could return to Mexico. The Rangers are said to have opened talks with Nottingham Forest over a permanent move for Jason Cummings.
Meanwhile Martin Skrtel will miss an international double header as a move to Rangers nears. The Fenerbahce stopper, on the verge of a £2.7 million switch to Ibrox, won’t be in action for Slovakia as they face friendlies against the Netherlands and Morocco on May 24 and June 4.
Rangers also want Liverpool youngster Dominic Solanke on loan next season while Fernando Torres, one of Gerrard's best mates is also linked with a switch to Ibrox.
Lazio star Lucas Leiva is also linked with a move to the north of the border but Lazio are unlikely to let him go after a good season by the Brazilian at Stadio Olimpico.
