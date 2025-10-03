Football Rangers Endure Another Setback With 2-1 Loss To Sturm Graz In Europa League Rangers' struggles continue as they lose 2-1 to Sturm Graz in the Europa League. Russell Martin's team faces mounting pressure after a dismal start this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Rangers faced another setback in the Europa League, losing 2-1 to Sturm Graz. Despite Djeidi Gassama's impressive goal, Russell Martin's team couldn't mount a comeback. The defeat adds pressure on Martin and the club's leadership as they endure a tough season start. Currently, Rangers sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership, trailing leaders Hearts by eight points and second-place Celtic by six.

Sturm Graz took an early lead when Tomi Horvat scored after just seven minutes, finishing a swift counter-attack at Merkur Arena. Jack Butland made a crucial save shortly after, but Youssef Chermiti hit the crossbar, leaving Rangers vulnerable. Otar Kiteishvili then capitalised on defensive errors to double the hosts' advantage. Gassama's long-range strike in the 49th minute offered hope, but John Souttar's late attempt was brilliantly saved by Oliver Christensen.

Rangers' defensive issues are evident as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 22 away games across all competitions. This equals a club record dating back to the Victorian era between 1895 and 1897. The team's defensive frailties have been costly this season, contributing to their struggles both domestically and in Europe.

The statistics paint a grim picture for Rangers this year. They have conceded 60 goals in 44 matches across all competitions in 2025, averaging 1.36 goals per game. This is their highest average since 1961 when they conceded an average of 1.43 goals per game over 54 matches.

This season, Rangers have lost six out of their sixteen matches across all competitions, which translates to a loss rate of 37.5%. This is their highest percentage since the 1985-86 season when they lost 38.6% of their games (17 out of 44). While not all issues can be blamed on Martin alone, these numbers do not reflect well on his tenure as manager.

Despite some promising moments like Gassama's goal against Sturm Graz, Rangers continue to face challenges on multiple fronts. Their inability to secure wins consistently has put them under significant scrutiny from fans and analysts alike.