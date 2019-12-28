Football
Why not? – Jimenez eyes Liverpool scalp after Man City upset

By Dejan Kalinic
Wolves
Wolves forward Raul Jimenez wants another surprise victory at Liverpool after beating Manchester City.

London, December 28: Raul Jimenez hopes Wolves can repeat their upset win over Manchester City when they visit Liverpool on Sunday.

Wolves stunned City 3-2 in the Premier League on Friday, denting the champions' title chances while moving up to fifth in the table.

Jimenez, who scored the equaliser as Wolves came from 0-2 down, hopes his team can deliver again when they make the trip to Anfield.

1
1059891

"Why not?" the forward said, via the club's website, about repeating the result.

"It will be a tough game, but we know that."

Wolves 3-2 Manchester City: Traore, Jimenez inspire fight-back

Trailing 0-2 and playing against 10 men, Wolves scored through Adama Traore before Jimenez's equaliser and Matt Doherty's 89th-minute winner.

Jimenez praised his team, who also recorded a 2-0 win over City in October.

"It's never easy to come back from two goals, especially against a team like Manchester City," he said.

"It's difficult, but with our heart and our football, we knew this was a very good opportunity for us to win this game.

"It wasn't a perfect match, but we played very well against a very good team in Manchester City. It's difficult to win or even draw against them, but we've won both games.

"So, we are very excited, very happy, and we will enjoy this."

Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
