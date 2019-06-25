Football

Real Betis want Liverpool's Champions League hero

By
origi

Bengaluru, June 25: Spanish La Liga side Real Betis are targeting Liverpool's Champions League final hero Divock Origi, according to reports in Spain.

European clubs are reportedly queuing up for the Belgium striker whose contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2020. Despite being consigned to the reserves by Jurgen Klopp at the beginning of last season, Origi rose from the ashes to become an unlikely Anfield hero.

He bagged two goals to seal Liverpool's glorious Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona.

The Belgium international also came off the bench to score the decisive goal against Tottenham in the Champions League final to bring the Reds' sixth European elite title at Anfield. And according to reports in Spain, the striker's heroics brought him a number of fans across Europe.

Real Betis are believed to be leading the batch and are seriously considering a move for the Belgian. The La Liga side expect Origi to be available for less than the £10m Liverpool paid for him in 2014 as he is entering the last year on his current contract. However, the striker's salary demands could prove to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

A potential suitor would have to at least match his salary of £45,000 per week and potentially offer a hefty sign-on bonus as well. The Beticos are aware that Origi is not a proven goalscorer, but they admire his pace and believe he could thrive alongside a second striker.

The Belgium ace revealed after the Champions League final that Liverpool had offered him a new contract. But the forward, who played just 673 minutes last season, insisted he would decide on his Reds future after the international break.

Jurgen Klopp is adamant that he wants to keep Origi at Anfield next season even if it means that they have to lose him for free next season. The German gaffer is a big fan of the Belgian's attitude and work ethics and how important he has been despite playing less minutes and wants him to sign a new deal to commit his future at Anfield.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
