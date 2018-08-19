Real coach Lopetegui to decide between Keylor Navas and Thibaut Courtois on week-by-week basis

Bengaluru, August 19: Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui believes that both his goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas will play a big role in the club's campaign this season.
Courtois, signed from Chelsea after Real agreed to send Mateo Kovacic on loan to the London club, has threatened to displace Navas from his No 1 spot. In fact, the Belgian is highly rated, having won the Golden Glove at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, and comes with years of experience in the Premier League.
However, Lopetegui has revealed that he will select his goalkeeper on a 'week-by-week' basis this season, despite spending a good amount to sign Courtois from Chelsea.
Courtois missed out on selection for the midweek UEFA Super Cup clash against Atletico Madrid, which ended in a 2-4 defeat for Real. The 25-year-old could not be signed in time, which meant that Costa Rican Navas was the No 1 for that game.
Lopetegui is making no promises to Courtois ahead of the La Liga opener at home to Getafe, suggesting that he is prepared to make the 26-year-old wait for his first appearance in Real Madrid colours.
"There isn't a magic formula. We need to manage it week by week," he said at his pre-match press conference.
"We will see as we go who is best for the team at any given time. We have two magnificent goalkeepers, and others as well.
"But of course, these are two international-level keepers and we will try to manage it well and make decisions for the team. Of course, there is huge competition for the team but I see it as something positive in that position. It's good for the team to have competition."
Ever since the departure of Iker Casillas in 2015, Navas has been the first choice for Los Blancos, winning three back-to-back Champions League titles and also one Champions League keeper of the season with them. But Courtois' addition to the squad will see him battle it out hard to be the starting keeper for Madrid this season.