Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge: Casemiro completes comeback after first-half horror show

Madrid, October 2: Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Club Brugge on Tuesday thanks to a late equaliser from Casemiro.
The visitors stunned the Santiago Bernabeu in the first half through two goals from Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, but Sergio Ramos and Casemiro clawed back a point for Zinedine Zidane's side.
A 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on matchday one had led to some speculation over Zidane's position as head coach and the nature of their first-half display against Brugge will have done little to ease the pressure.
The comeback, secured after Ruud Vormer's red card, at least spared some of Madrid's blushes.
The result means that they are only a point behind Brugge in Group A, who drew with Galatasaray in their opening match.
Madrid have not won any of their last three home games in the Champions League and were close to a third defeat in a row in the competition for the first time since 1981.
They might be top of La Liga, but this level of form in Europe will do nothing to strengthen Zidane's position as coach as rumours build of a Jose Mourinho return, especially with new signings such as Luka Jovic failing to get off the bench again.
Qualification for the last 16 remains in their hands and the comeback was laudable, but this was still a humbling result in a worrying run of form.