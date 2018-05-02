Football

Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-3 agg): 5 talking points from the Champions League semi-final leg 2

Posted By: Soumik Datta
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates with Asensio and Lucas Vasquez after scoring against Bayern Munich during their UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday
Bengaluru, May 2: Real Madrid reached their third straight UEFA Champions League final after Karim Benzema's brace helped them draw 2-2 with Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night and book their berth in Kiev with a 4-3 aggregate over the two legs.

Although Bayern started on a positive note, taking the lead through Joshua Kimmich in the second minute of the match, Benzema provided the equaliser eight minutes later. The French striker then pounced on a goalkeeping error by Sven Ulreich to make it 2-1 at the beginning of the second half, before James Rodriguez equalised just after the hour mark for the Bavarians.

Here are the talking points from the match:

1. Ulreich's blunder, Navas' blocks

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, who took over the No 1 spot after the injury to Manuel Neuer, let his team down at the beginning of the second half. Corentin Tolisso delivered a back-pass at a time when Real were pressing high in the attacking third. Even though Benzema was many metres away, Ulreich fumbled and let the ball loose in the penalty area. Benzema grabbed the possession, slipped it in between Ulreich's legs and shot into an open goal to give Real the 2-1 lead.

On the other hand, Keylor Navas came to the rescue of Real Madrid on several occasions. Bayern Munich were desperate to score another goal after Rodriguez's equaliser, but Navas' brilliance denied the German champions.

2. Referee's call favours Real

Real Madrid were fortunate enough in this match to not concede a penalty at the end of the first half. Joshua Kimmich's cross clearly touched the hand of Marcelo in the penalty box. But Cuneyt Cakir did not point to the spot, while Liverpool conceded a penalty against AS Roma from a similar incident involving James Milner during their first leg semi-final. Had Cakir awarded the penalty at that point, Bayern could have take the lead at the halftime mark and the story of the match could have been different.

Back in 2013, Cakir sent off Nani of Manchester United against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

3. Bayern dominate midfield over Real

Bayern Munich were the better side in the midfield department. However, Real Madrid were lucky that they utilised all their chances and came out on top in the second leg. James Rodriguez, the scorer of Bayern's equaliser, was brilliant in the pitch against his former club. Tolisso and Thiago Alcantara also played their part. On the other hand, Real Madrid missed the impact of Casemiro in the midfield, but it did not cost them much.

4. Marcelo a game-changer for Real Madrid

Left-back Marcelo struck the winner against Bayern at the Allianz Arena a week ago and on Tuesday, the Brazilian assisted Benzema's equaliser in the 10th minute of the game. Marcelo's cross was so comfortable for Benzema that all he had to do was head it into the wide goal in front of him. Marcelo's overlapping runs always give Real Madrid a one-man advantage in the attacking third. The presence of the slightly defensive Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the midfield also give Marcelo the confidence to move into the box without worrying about the counter-attacks.

Marcelo, Asensio talking points of first leg

5. Benzema rises to the occasion for Real

Karim Benzema, who had scored just eight goals in 40 appearances before Tuesday, was criticized heavily by the Real Madrid fans for his poor return rate. But the striker proved himself when his team needed him the most. With Cristiano Ronaldo looking slightly off colour, Benzema stepped up and took the responsibility. He was in the right position to head the ball into the goal from Marcelo's cross in the 10th minute, rescuing his team from the early set-back. In the beginning of the second half, he pressured Ulreich enough to make him commit a gaffe and struck his second of the night.

By reaching their third straight final, back-to-back defending champions Real Madrid are certainly the favourites to clinch the Champions League crown. They have weaknesses but the experience of playing in this stage of the tournament again and again will give them an advantage of their opponents in the final in Kiev on May 26.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 15:05 [IST]
