Real Madrid adamant on retaining Kovacic despite player’s outcry

Madrid, July 31: Mateo Kovacic might have a FIFA World Cup runners-up medal and three Champions League medals to his name, but the Croatian is certainly not happy with his current situation at Real Madrid.
Kovacic made a public outcry before the World Cup making sure everyone knows his intentions to leave the Spanish capital in the next season. However, Real Madrid have different plans for him as the club is adamant and highly unwilling to sell him off.
At just 24, Kovacic is one of the future stars for Los Blancos. Although he is not being used to his full potential at the moment, the team management at Santiago Bernabeu is wary of what he can do with the years he has in front of him.
In spite of all of that, the mood in the back offices at the Bernabéu remain calm about Kovacic's situation. Staff are confident that they can change his mind and have stated that he is not for sale.
All his future suitors who hoped to land the Croatian star have been told only one thing - Kovacic is not on the market for any price. According to Sergio Santos Chozas of AS, the Croatian has told new manager Julen Lopetegui he is unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu due to his lack of game time and wants a move. However, Real have told suitors Manchester City, Roma and Bayern Munich that he is not for sale as of now.
Kovacic currently sees himself on the sidelines due to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric being preferred in the lineup. However, given his potential, Kovacic could see himself rise above their ranks as well.
The main reason why Madrid are refusing point blank to allow Kovacic to leave is that there is no player with his quality currently available on the market at a reasonable price. Moreover, his compatriot Luka Modric is nearing 34 now and will be vital convincing him to stay and take up his future role.