Real Madrid talking to Ajax – Van de Beek

By Opta
Donny van de Beek

Amsterdam, August 4: Ajax star Donny van de Beek confirmed Real Madrid are in talks with the Eredivisie champions over his transfer.

Van de Beek has emerged as a €60million target for La Liga giants Madrid, who have been unable to prise Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old Van de Beek confirmed Madrid's interest on Friday, and he provided an update following Saturday's 2-2 draw away to Vitesse.

"It is true that Madrid are in talks with Ajax, but I can't say any more," Van de Beek told Fox Sports after scoring and providing an assist in the club's Eredivisie opener.

"My agent will have spoken with them. Real Madrid are a great club to play for, but Ajax are still a great club. We'll see what happens."

Van de Beek made 57 appearances for Ajax last season, scoring 17 goals and supplying 13 assists as Erik ten Hag's men clinched an Eredivisie and KNVB Beker double and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Ajax have already lost captain Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) and Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) during the off-season and fans chanted for Netherlands international Van de Beek to stay on Saturday.

"You can obviously hear what the fans are singing during a game. 'Donny, one more year', something like that?" he added.

Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
