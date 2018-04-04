Real Madrid and Barcelona target Clement Lenglet happy about transfer rumours

Madrid, April 4: Being on the front page of any newspaper is no joke for a player, and certainly not for Sevilla’s high-rated centre-back Clement Lenglet. The Frenchman has been on the radar of La Liga giants Real Madrid for a while now, but with the recent controversy surrounding Samuel Umtiti, Barcelona too have been monitoring the defender.
Clement Lenglet admits he's happy with rumours linking him to Barcelona. The Frenchman has been linked with Barca as a replacement for unsettled stopper Samuel Umtiti.
Asked about the speculation, Lenglet smiled: "This was the first time I saw myself on the front page of a newspaper. I took it as a bit of fun.
"It is not at this time that my future will be decided."
In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lenglet didn’t dismiss the rumours claiming that anything could happen with his future. Although he says he’s happy at the club he was hardly ruling out a move away.
“FC Barcelona is a great team, with international players of very high level, like here, but I am happy here. We will see what happens in the future, for now I am focused on the League and Champions League.”, he said.
Lenglet has been having a sort of fine season with a struggling Sevilla this term. Although Sevilla see themselves face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, they struggle for a Europa League qualification spot in La Liga. Currently languishing at 7th in the table, Sevilla were on course to become the first team to defeat Barcelona this season. However, they blew away a 2-0 lead over the Catalans to hand them a disappointing draw.
Sevilla had been humiliated 5-0 by Real Madrid earlier this season. Lenglet featuring in both matches against his potential transfer target clubs.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.