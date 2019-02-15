Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for Luka Jovic

Bengaluru, February 15: Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are understood to be set to go head-to-head to sign Eintracht Frankfurt hotshot Luka Jovic.
The two arch-rivals are reportedly trying to broker a deal with both the Bundesliga side and the player, but also face competition from Chelsea and Bayern Munich.
According to reports in Germany, Barcelona have an agreement with Jovic, although this has been denied by the Catalan club. However, German outlet Bild believe it is Real Madrid that are in the ascendancy and have already put a £40million bid in to Frankfurt.
Jovic, 21, is approaching the end of his two-year loan at Frankfurt from parent club Benfica and has been watched by scouts from the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern this term.
The Bundesliga club are however expected to exercise their option to buy him this summer for a figure believed to be around £8m and then they may well immediately sell him on for a very big profit.
The Serbian wonderkid, who featured against Brazil at the World Cup, has seen his value rocket this season as he sits top of the goalscoring charts in Germany's top flight. He has 14 goals in 19 games this term and nets on average every 94 minutes. He has also chipped in with three assists and scored five goals in the Europa League group stages.
Jovic made a name for himself in October when he became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score five goals in one match, in a thrilling 7-1 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Barcelona see Jovic as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez who is ageing and his form has seen a major dip as well even though he is still better than most strikers in the world.
The 32-year-old Uruguayan superstar himself also admitted it is normal that the club are looking for his successor.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, will surely be looking at finding the man to fill Karim Benzema's shoes in the coming years with the Frenchman now 31 and they see Jovic as the perfect candidate, who is also an affordable one.