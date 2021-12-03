Madrid boss Ancelotti on Mbappe comic: Children have to pursue the dreams they have

Madrid, December 3: Carlo Ancelotti says "children have to pursue the dreams they have" when asked about a comic book detailing Kylian Mbappe's love of Real Madrid in his teenage years.
In the autobiographical comic, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe recalls a visit to Los Blancos' Valdebebas training ground as a 14-year-old where he met his heroes Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The publishing of the story has only exacerbated rumours Mbappe will make the move to the Spanish capital, having been the subject of an unsuccessful deadline-day bid in the previous transfer window.
Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season and has been largely tipped with signing a pre-contract agreement with Madrid, who are top of LaLiga.
Asked about Mbappe and the comic, Ancelotti replied: "Children have to pursue the dreams they have.
"As a child I had the dream of playing in Serie A and I fulfilled it."
However, when asked which player he would like to be if he were to have a do-over in his playing career, Ancelotti name-checked another superstar striker in the form of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland among his list.
"I would like to be a forward. Vinicius [Junior], [Karim] Benzema or Haaland," he said.
"What I lacked in my career are the goals."
Madrid battled to a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday and face off against third-place Real Sociedad on Saturday.
As things stand, Ancelotti's side have a seven-point lead over rivals Atletico Madrid, who have played one game fewer.
The trip to San Sebastian begins a huge week that also sees Madrid face Inter in the Champions League and Atleti in LaLiga.
But Ancelotti says changes to his line-up will only be considered if players need a rest.
"We are not thinking about Inter and Atletico. I am going to put the best line-up to win the game against La Real," he added.
"Casemiro is going to play even though he has four yellow cards. We have no alarm, we are evaluating the squad. We have almost everyone. [Gareth] Bale has returned with the team, although he will not be in the squad.
"Almost the entire squad is in good physical condition. I have looked a little at the statistics and only against Shakhtar [Donetsk] and Barca [did I] repeat the eleven."
Asked specifically whether his favoured midfield of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos can cope with playing in all the games, he replied: "I don't know if they can play the three games in a row.
"I have to think first if they can play against La Real. I have to think about it. If Modric doesn't sleep well or feels tired, I won't put him in there."