Real Madrid could offload Juventus target Marcelo in the summer

Bengaluru, February 28: Real Madrid defender Marcelo could be heading to Juventus in a £39million deal, according to reports in Italy.
The Brazilian left-back, 30, has been off the boil this season after starring for Real Madrid for over a decade and is contracted till 2022.
And the Spanish giants could be set to cash in on the ex-Fluminense star, who has been scrapping for a place with youngster Sergio Reguilon, 22. He was also accused of being a stone overweight by manager Santiago Solari.
According to Italian outlet TuttoSport, Marcelo is keen to link up with pal Cristiano Ronaldo once again, after the pair had such a profitable working relationship at Real.
The duo were part of Real Madrid's sensational four Champions League victories in five years.
The Old Lady are now currently facing an uphill task to qualify for the quarter finals, after losing 2-0 at Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid, on the other hand, somehow managed to overcome Ajax, after a shocking decision by VAR.
Marcelo has made 454 appearances for Los Blancos over the years, but the club are planning a major overhaul in the summer. And he could expect to command around £200,000-a-week if he made the switch to northern Italy.
Names like Harry Kane, Neymar and Eden Hazard have been tipped as potential targets for Real Madrid, who are plotting another tilt at creating another set of Galacticos, with a reported £345m war chest.
Asked last month if he would accept a Juventus approach, Marcelo said: "If they make an offer for me, you have to let me leave."
Juventus have a good left-back on their own in Alex Sandro who might have to make way if the Turin giants make a move for his compatriot. He has been in demand for quite some time now and selling him and buying Marcelo as his replacement for just £39million could prove to be a good deal financially for the Old Lady.