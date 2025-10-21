South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch SA Women vs PAK Women Match 22 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Stresses Importance Of Juventus Match Before El Clasico Thibaut Courtois insists Real Madrid will prioritise their Champions League match against Juventus before facing Barcelona in El Clasico. He acknowledges the need for tactical preparation and intensity despite Juventus' recent struggles. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Thibaut Courtois emphasised that Real Madrid will not underestimate their Champions League match against Juventus, even with the upcoming Clasico against Barcelona. Real Madrid have been prolific in the Champions League this season, leading with 48 shots and 27 on target. They had 15 shots on target against Marseille and 12 against Kairat Almaty.

This could mark the fourth instance since 2003-04 where a team has achieved 10 or more shots on target in three consecutive games. Real Madrid accomplished this twice before, in April 2014 and November 2019, while Bayern Munich did so in December 2019. Meanwhile, Juventus have struggled away from home, winning just one of their last 11 away matches in the competition.

Despite Juventus' recent form, Courtois remains focused on the task at hand. He is set to make his 300th appearance for Real Madrid and expressed pride in reaching this milestone. "I'm really proud of this number. I dreamed of playing for Real Madrid as a kid, and making my 300 appearances makes me proud," said Courtois.

Juventus have drawn four of their last five away games in the Champions League, losing one. Historically, when Los Blancos faced Juventus in the competition, they often went on to win that season's title (2013-14, 2016-17, and 2017-18). The exception was in the semi-finals of the 2014-15 season when Juventus knocked them out with a 3-2 aggregate score.

Courtois acknowledged Juventus' potential threat despite their current struggles. "Juventus are a dangerous team. They don't come from a great moment, but we know they are dangerous in attack and defence," he noted. He stressed that maintaining intensity will be crucial for success.

Preparation for Upcoming Matches

When questioned about whether El Clasico would affect preparations for the Juventus game, Courtois stated that their approach remains consistent. "The preparation is the same. Good preparation, good training and good rest," he explained. He highlighted how support from fans at Bernabeu energises the team and makes it easier to keep fighting.

The upcoming fixtures present challenges for Real Madrid as they aim to maintain focus and momentum across competitions. With Courtois reaching a significant personal milestone and the team's strong performance record against Juventus historically, they remain determined to succeed both domestically and in Europe.