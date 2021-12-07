Real Madrid keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen defender - Good option for Ancelotti?

Bengaluru, Dec. 7: Real Madrid are reportedly closely monitoring Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, with a move for the 20-year-old Dutch international being considered next.
The right-back has reportedly been recognised as the Spanish giant's long-term fix for replacing Dani Carvajal.
Frimpong's career so far
The 20-year-old moved to Celtic from Manchester City in 2019 for a minimal fee and went on to quickly become a mainstay in Neil Lennon’s Celtic side. Having impressed over the course of the season, Leverkusen's signed the Dutch youngster last summer. Since then he has gone only leaps and bounds improving his football further.
He has established himself as a regular for the Bundesliga outfit in the ongoing campaign and has played every minute so far. In just 21 games in all competitions, he has already chipped in two goals alongside six assists which speaks volumes about his impact.
Transfer Fee
Having signed him for around €10 million last year, the German side is now reportedly ready to gain a healthy profit from his sale. It is understood that Leverkusen could demand around €20 mil for the Dutch fullback. The price tag is unlikely to be concerning for the Merengues. But it remains to be seen if they firm up their interest in the upcoming winter or summer transfer window.
Good deal for Ancelotti?
Madrid are in the market for a right-back and for valid reasons. The first choice right-back Dani Carvajal has been blighted by fitness issues for the last couple of years.
With the Spaniard set to turn 30 in January, there's even talk of Real Madrid cashing on him next. Another option Lucas Vazquez on the other hand is not proving to be as effective as he was last season as a makeshift right-back.
In addition, Alvaro Odriozola is almost sure to leave the club with an uncertain future. As a result, Madrid are ready to lay down a succession plan for the right-back slot and the 20-year-old in that aspect fits the bill perfectly.