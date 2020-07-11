Real Madrid keeps winning, edges closer to La Liga title

Bengaluru, July 11: Aided by goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-0 at home and took a giant step towards winning their first La Liga title in three years.
With Santiago Bernabeu Stadium undergoing renovation work, Real are playing their home matches at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, where they normally train.
But there was no let up in intensity as they overcame a number of high-profile absences to secure their eighth consecutive victory.
Real were missing three of their first-choice defenders as captain Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal were suspended and Marcelo was injured but they again showed their defensive solidity and recorded a fifth consecutive clean sheet.
Zinedine Zidane's side got off to a comfortable start as Benzema converted from the spot in the 11th minute after Ferland Mendy was judged to have been fouled by Ximo Navarro just as he entered the area.
It was the third game in a row in which Real had broken the deadlock thanks to a penalty and they sealed the win when Benzema turned provider and allowed Marco Asensio to tap into an empty net early in the second half.
Real moved on to 80 points, restoring their four-point lead over second-placed Barcelona with three games remaining.
Alaves meanwhile fell to a sixth consecutive defeat which left them in 17th place, hovering three points and one position above the relegation zone.
It was their first match under new coach Juan Ramon Lopez Muniz after Asier Garitano was dismissed and they made a bold start as former Real forward Joselu headed against the crossbar in the opening minute and Raphael Varane was forced to clear a shot on the rebound from Lucas Perez off the line.
The struggling visitors still managed to cause plenty of problems for Real's makeshift defence after going behind, with Scottish winger Oliver Burke forcing Thibaut Courtois into a good save and later teeing up Joselu, whose shot ballooned over the bar.
Real's second goal was initially ruled offside but awarded following a VAR review.
Champions Barcelona, are in a must-win situation in the away game at Real Valladolid on Saturday.
(With inputs from Agencies)