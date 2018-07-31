Real Madrid prepare £100m bid for Chelsea duo

Bengaluru, July 31: Real Madrid have launched a £100million double bid for Chelsea star duo Willian and Thibaut Courtois.
The Blues are now giving serious consideration to the offer by the European champions ahead of next month's transfer deadline.
Willian and Courtois have both been strongly linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge on the back of Antonio Conte’s departure.
Willian was subject to three bids from Real’s rivals Barcelona, with the final £55m offer snubbed by Roman Abramovich’s club.
Meanwhile, Courtois has long been tipped to move to Real Madrid as a replacement for Keylor Navas.
The Belgian ace has just one year remaining on his Chelsea contract and looks unlikely to pen an extension. His contract situation also means that Chelsea will be happy to sell him at a much lower fee compared to today's inflated market.
Newly-appointed Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has stressed that he wants to keep both players at the club along with Eden Hazard, who is also wanted by Real Madrid.
However, Chelsea have shown in recent seasons that they are open to negotiations if the price is right.
Nemanja Matic was allowed to join Manchester United for £40m last summer while Diego Costa was offloaded to Atletico Madrid.
And £100m presents a dilemma to the Chelsea hierarchy, who know that the cash could go a long way towards funding moves for a number of Sarri targets including Juventus duo Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani.
It is understood that the Blues are happy to let Courtois see out the remainder of his West London contract before leaving for free next summer.
It would give Chelsea an entire year to sort out a replacement for the World Cup semi-finalist, with Everton’s World Cup wonder Jordan Pickford at the top of the shortlist.
However, should Courtois leave before deadline day on August 9, Sarri’s team are more likely to move for Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel as a replacement.
The Blues have poached N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater since the Foxes’ title win in 2016, and are confident of thrashing out a deal for the Denmark international should he be required at the Bridge.