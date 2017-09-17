Real Madrid to miss star midfielder against Real Sociedad

Madrid, Sep 17: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos reportedly won't be available for their match against Real Sociedad this week as the German international couldn't make it to Saturday's training session and is now on the verge of missing the important match.
Kroos played against APOEL in midweek in the Champions League, however, is not available for the diversion at Anoeta. The reason for his absence is still unknown but as the midfielder did not train with the rest of the squad ahead of the match, boss Zidane reportedly is not willing to include the player in the matchday squad.
Madrid will also be without other star players like Karim Benzema and Mateo Kovacic as both are recouping from a long-term injury whereas both Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo will miss the game due to suspension and defender Jesus Vallejo also missed training due to a small injury.
"I cannot count on them when you do not train the day before you cannot be involved," said Zidane regarding Kroos and Vallejo's injuries.
"We will not risk it. We hope it's not going to be serious, so we're not going to be silly."
Zidane has currently only left with 19 first players for the session, with various players set to miss the trip to San Sebastian, however one positive news for the French manager is that their on form youngster Marco Asensio who missed the game against Apoel due to injury will be returning back to full matchday squad against Sociedad.
Real Madrid will go to head to head with Real Sociedad tomorrow night following two back-to-back draws and after already a seven points gap with rival Barcelona, the Los Blancos are under immense pressure to win the match to keep their title hopes alive.