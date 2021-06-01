Real Madrid name Carlo Ancelotti as coach for a second time

Bengaluru, June 1: Carlo Ancelotti is the new head coach of Real Madrid after Florentino Perez attracted the Italian from Everton.
Ancelotti dramatically jumped to the front of the queue for the job when it had looked as though Raul and Mauricio Pochettino were the main contenders.
His appointment means a return to the club that sacked him six years ago, with Perez having been head of the board that reached that decision at the end of the 2014-15 season.
Rumour Has It: Real Madrid eye Ancelotti reunion
Perez said at the time he had a good personal relationship with Ancelotti, and that will have been a factor in bringing the veteran coach back to the Spanish capital.
The Italian called time on an 18-month stay at Everton in order to return to the club where he won the Champions League, Copa del Rey and Club World Cup in a spell between 2013 and 2015.
🏆 The coach who lead us to the Décima!#WelcomeBackAncelotti | @MrAncelotti pic.twitter.com/87SPGovjXA— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 1, 2021
However, Ancelotti inherits a Real squad with plenty of question marks over it.
The Spanish giants have just endured their first trophyless season since 2009-10 and so there is plenty for the 61-year-old to consider as he starts his second stint.
Ancelotti joins a Madrid side who are on the cusp of losing captain Sergio Ramos for nothing. The Spaniard has long been in talks over a new deal but, with his current contract days from expiry, no breakthrough seems imminent.
Sergio snubbed: Were Spain right to leave Ramos at home?
Although his last season was hampered by injury that has cost him a place at Euro 2020 with Spain, Ramos still proved his worth time and time again.
With Real feeling the pinch of a season without supporters, it is likely that the new manager will have to generate his own funds in the transfer market.
And, with moving on fringe players likely to be tricky, the possibility of selling a more in-demand asset increases.
It remains to be seen whether Ancelotti can pull together the funds to start off his reign with such a high-profile signing.
(With OPTA inputs)